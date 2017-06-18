Authorities: Pastor missing after search for hidden treasure

Paris Wallace (Photo: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a pastor from Grand Junction who has been reported missing in New Mexico was searching for a famous hidden treasure, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.



The newspaper says that New Mexico State Police Lt. Elizabeth Armijo confirmed family members told authorities that Paris Wallace had come to the Espanola area to search for a chest of gold rumored to be hidden in the mountains.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel says the rough terrain around Espanola is the southernmost territory targeted by adventurous individuals seeking the treasure of Forrest Fenn.



Fenn, an eccentric author, announced that he hid a chest full of gold and jewels somewhere in the Rocky Mountains worth at least $1 million in 2010. Those who seek the alleged treasure say the clues are hidden in his writings.



The newspaper reports that no one has been in contact with Wallace, the lead pastor of Connection Church, since Tuesday. His wife reported him missing to authorities after he missed a meeting with someone on Wednesday.



