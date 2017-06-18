Authorities respond to reported explosion in Fort Collins

Authorities are responding to the report of an explosion in Midtown Fort Collins. (Photo: Cassa Niedringhaus/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - An adult female suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a flask ruptured inside the building and she was hit by broken glass, according to Poudre Fire Authority spokeswoman Madeline Noblett.

She was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Noblett said the incident was isolated to the room in which she was working and there is no threat to public safety, as toxic materials weren't involved.

One other person was in the building at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2spHjd7

© 2017 KUSA-TV