Bailey explosion leaves 3 with severe burns

Explosion reported at a residence in the Burland subdivision in Bailey. (Photo: Platte Canyon Fire Protection District)

BAILEY - Medical helicopters took three people to the hospital Friday night after an explosion and fire at a home in the Burland subdivision of Bailey.

Firefighters from Platte Canyon Fire Protection District and the Elk Creek Fire Protection District were called to the fire off South Ridge Road at 8:01 p.m. Friday.

A spokesman for Platte Canyon Fire said crews were on scene in ten minutes fighting the fire that destroyed 40 percent of the home.

“Some people heard some explosions – some popping noises and then fire was called in,” said Bailey resident, Gia McNerney who came by the home Saturday morning to assess the damage.

About 36 minutes after the fire was reported, the spokesman said three burn victims were found at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station off HWY 285, about four miles from the home.

Three medical helicopters took the patients to the hospital. Firefighters could not say how badly they were hurt.

Other neighbors came by the home Saturday to take pictures and ask questions about the fire and the victims who were found miles away.

“What happened?” McNerney wondered. “What happened and who are they?”

While questions lingered for neighbors Saturday, all were thankful the fire did not spread further than it did.

“The fact that it wasn’t windy last night I think helped us a lot,” McNerney said.

Firefighters were monitoring the area around the home Saturday afternoon making sure there weren’t any flare-ups.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

