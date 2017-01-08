Bank robber arrested in Westminster

(FILE PHOTO)

WESTMINSTER - A convicted back robber was arrested Friday night.

Gary Mark Crider, 49, was arrested at a hotel on the 6000 block of West 103rd Avenue in Westminster. Crider was found at the hotel by U.S. Marshals, CDOC, and FBI.

Westminster SWAT entered his room and arrested Crider without incident.

Crider was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the conditions of his bond by walking away from a halfway house.

Crider was booked into Jefferson County Jail on the parole violation.He is expected to appear in court Monday in Jefferson County.

He will also be facing federal charges at a later date.

(© 2017 KUSA)