Bargain shopping to break the cycle of poverty

KUSA - Beautiful junk might seem like an oxymoron, however it's a reality at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this weekend. On Friday and Saturday hundreds of people are expected to show up – looking to find treasures amongst the junk.

The Beautiful Junk Sale is happening until 7 on Friday night, and will reopen Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale features hundreds of donated items, all laid out by sections, and there are dozens of tables.

The money raised will go to the Action Center Colorado, which is a non-profit in Jefferson County.

Barbara Penning, the Director of Volunteer Programs with the organization says one of the great things about the sale is that it’s a terrific example of how the community comes together to support the action center. It’s an event that happens two times a year, and is apparently very popular. More than 600 people showed up for the event before noon on Friday.

Penning says everybody who leaves the event finds bargains, whether it’s shoes, collectibles, figurines, and special holiday items.

Tamra Carlson, was there with her son Oliver on Friday morning. She came to find coffee mugs, and ended up going home with a lot more. 4-year-old, Oliver, made a haul – he took home a toy boat, and what he calls a ‘big ol’ truck.’

“It’s knowing that you’re getting a good deal and that it’s supporting a really good cause… and stuff is cheap, like 50 cents, 25 cents. It’s sort of that IKEA effect where you end up leaving with more than you intended coming for.”

The Action Center helps provide homeless people and others in need in Jefferson County the basic needs and then gets them on their feet.

