Beacon artwork at DIA fire station
Another unique work of art will welcome guests to Colorado at Denver International Airport. DIA announced the completion of the piece called "Beacon" earlier today. It is located at Fire Station 35 on East 75th Avenue next to Pena Boulevard.
KUSA 4:51 PM. MDT June 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Sex offender heads back to prison after targeting…Jun 26, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Senate health care bill would lead to 22 million…Jun 26, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Multiple vehicles set on fire in LongmontJun 26, 2017, 11:11 a.m.