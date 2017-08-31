Bear, 2 cubs euthanized after hikers charged at on popular trail

The location of the Enchanted Forest trailhead in Jefferson County. (Photo: Google Maps)

KUSA - A bear and her two cubs were euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Friday after two hikers were charged at on a popular trail in Jefferson County.

According to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear – who was with her two cubs at the time – came within one foot of the hikers, who tried to discourage her by blowing whistles, running behind a tree and spraying bear spray.

The hikers had two dogs with them, according to CPW, and were hiking at around 6:15 p.m.

“We realize the sensitivity of citizens to young animals being put down and understand the frustration people feel,” CPW Northeast Regional Manager Mark Leslie said in a news release. “However, we would not be fulfilling our primary goal of public safety if we allow aggressive wildlife to remain on a popular trail so close to humans.”

CPW is conducting a "thorough administrative review" of the events leading up to the bears being euthanized, according to the news release.

