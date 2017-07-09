Bear attacks man in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is tracking down a bear that attacked a man early Sunday morning at a campground in Boulder County.

The sheriff there says the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at Glacier View Ranch, a religious retreat and camp west of Jamestown.

The bear attacked a staffer who was between 18 and 19 years old, according to CPW. Crews are still looking for the bear and will be tracking in the area all day.

Police haven't said much about his condition, but CPW told 9NEWS the man has been released from the hospital.

The camp said they are still operating camp activities.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates to this story as we get them.

