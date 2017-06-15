Bear broke into car and moose wandered Aspen, police say

The moose caught on camera in Aspen (Photo: Courtesy Aspen Police Department)

ASPEN, COLO. - Apparently the wildlife in Aspen is feeling social this week, as Aspen Police shared on Facebook.

First, there was a bear that wandered into an unlocked car and couldn’t get out. It wrecked the inside and left three piles of poop before it managed to free itself, as Aspen Police reported on its Facebook earlier this week.

Then a moose took a walk around town, the department said on Facebook Thursday. Aspen Police warned that moose aren’t friendly and lots of room needs to given to them if you see one.

“Like celebrities in Aspen, you're (sic) best bet is just leaving them alone,” it said. “That way nobody will get hurt.”

