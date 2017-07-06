Images of the bear via La Plata County Sheriff's Office on KOB.

DURANGO - A different kind of security breach caught those at the La Plata County Jail in Durango a little off guard earlier this week.

Perhaps the scariest part - the bear that committed the break-in is still on the lam. Deputies aren't happy, since this is the first time anything like this happened, according to NBC-affiliate KOB in Albuquerque.

"What we are set up is to keep people from breaking out, not breaking in and this is the first one that I am aware of," says Sgt. Dan Bender with La Plata County Sheriff's Office.

Back on Tuesday, a bear-y strange sight greeted anyone looking at the outer wall of the facility: a bear hopped the fence, rolled over the barbed wire and dropped into the jail.

"Jailers tried to electronically unlock the gate in hopes it would push it open," Bender says. "But the bear couldn't figure that out so..."

The bear, after hopping the fence to escape, fled from deputies and climbed a tree. A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the dry weather so far this summer is abetting human-bear run-ins. When natural food is scarce (because of dry, hot conditions), bears seek out food - which usually means human interaction.

