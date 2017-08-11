Bear dies while being removed from Colorado neighborhood

A black bear. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a mother bear suffered a deadly fall while wildlife officers tried to remove her and her two cubs from a residential neighborhood near Colorado Springs.



The Gazette reports wildlife officers were called in to move the bear family that had been feasting on residents' garbage in a neighborhood on Thursday.



Parks and Wildlife Spokesman Bill Vogrin says the officers found the mother bear in a tree and determined that they would need to tranquilize her to remove her. The mother bear continued to climb higher before the tranquilizer took effect and fell to her death once it knocked her out.



Officials say the cubs are too young to care for themselves in the wild and will be taken to a rehabilitation facility.

© 2017 Associated Press