Bear euthanized after spending 5 hours in Colorado Springs home

A bear caught on home surveillance, poking around a Colorado Springs kitchen. (Photo: Chris O'Dubhraic)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A bear that spent five hours inside a Colorado Springs home was euthanized on Tuesday after being deemed an imminent threat to the public by Colorado Parks and Wildfire officers.

At about 11 p.m. on Monday, the bear got into the home through a first floor window that was left open in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, according to 9NEWS sister station KOAA.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows the bear rummaging through the kitchen, crawling down a hallway and hanging out in the family’s living room before letting itself back outside through the front door.

CPW says the 375-pound bear was tracked and euthanized for being a threat to the public.

He appeared to know his way around a kitchen; he opened drawers, cabinets, and even stood up to open the fridge and casually search for something to eat.

Numerous bear sightings have been reported in the area recently – including one where a bear got into a woman’s garage and blocked her car.

This bear was euthenized after spending five hours in a Colorado Springs home. (Photo: Courtesy Chris O’Dubhraic)

