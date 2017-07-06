Bear in tree forces road closures

Here's Little Bear! This black bear forced a shut down of traffic on W. Bowles Avenue in Littleton Thursday afternoon. No one was hurt! (Photo: Twitter/Littleton Fire Rescue)

If you were trying to get down W. Bowles Avenue at Snowberry Drive in Littleton Thursday afternoon from maybe 4 to 5 p.m. - you'd have been blocked due to a bear in the tree.

'Little Bear' is a black bear and decided, while on a stroll through Littleton, that it might be a good idea to try and climb a tree at the corner of an intersection.

Littleton Fire Rescue helped Littleton Police get the bear down, but Bowles was shut down in both directions for close to an hour. Crews got the bear safely down about 4:45 p.m. and reopened the road.

Little Bear is in Colorado Parks and Wildlife's hands now. Wildlife officials say when the weather is hot and dry - kind of like right now - food becomes scarce and bears start to look for food where there's definitely going to be food.

That is, in human country.

Thankfully there were no reports of injuries or any harm to the bear.

Let's try this again: LFR assisted LPD in rescue of a bear in tree @ BOWLES and Snowberry. Bear is safely in the custody of Div of Wildlife. pic.twitter.com/QT3hYRgV8W — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) July 6, 2017

