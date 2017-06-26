Bear in tree near Roxborough school

(Photo: Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

LITTLETON - Wildlife officials are asking people stay clear of the area around Roxborough Intermediate School Monday evening due to a bear that’s camped out in a neighborhood tree.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the bear at around 4:30 p.m.

.@COParksWildlife is monitoring a bear in neighborhood tree near Roxborough Intermediate School. Pls stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/itJVUS46m7 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 26, 2017

Roxborough Intermediate School is located at 7370 Village Circle East in Littleton.

© 2017 KUSA-TV