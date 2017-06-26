Bear in tree near Roxborough school

LITTLETON - Wildlife officials are asking people stay clear of the area around Roxborough Intermediate School Monday evening due to a bear that’s camped out in a neighborhood tree.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the bear at around 4:30 p.m.
.@COParksWildlife is monitoring a bear in neighborhood tree near Roxborough Intermediate School. Pls stay clear of the area.
Roxborough Intermediate School is located at 7370 Village Circle East in Littleton.
