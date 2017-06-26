KUSA
Bear in tree near Roxborough school

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:33 PM. MDT June 26, 2017

LITTLETON - Wildlife officials are asking people stay clear of the area around Roxborough Intermediate School Monday evening due to a bear that’s camped out in a neighborhood tree.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the bear at around 4:30 p.m.

Roxborough Intermediate School is located at 7370 Village Circle East in Littleton. 

