Bear 'photo bombs' realtor's property walkthrough video in Steamboat Springs

Bear spotted in Steamboat Springs. Photo courtesy: Cheryl Foote

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS - Looking to buy a home in Steamboat Springs -- you should expect you may see a bear on the property at some point.

Cheryl Foote, a realtor with Steamboat Sotheby's International was filming this walkthrough video of a property for a client, when this bear strolled right up to the window to say hello.

She shared the video on Facebook, where it's gotten thousands of views.

