Bear rummages through refrigerator just like a human

KUSA - Bears, they’re just like us, AM I RIGHT?!
Don’t answer that, but we did get a viewer video of a bear in Evergreen that was pretty classic. In the video, the bear was spotted rummaging through a garage refrigerator and hastily leaving with some sort of food item in its mouth.
The video is only 20 seconds, but it’s worth watching if only for the laid-back way the bear leans on the refrigerator before … you know, taking food that doesn’t belong to it.
You can watch it above!
And for tips on how to live peacefully with bears (we’re in Colorado, after all), visit: http://bit.ly/1nKzXbt
