Bear rummages through refrigerator just like a human

This bear is living its best life ... (Photo: Courtesy Your Take)

KUSA - Bears, they’re just like us, AM I RIGHT?!

Don’t answer that, but we did get a viewer video of a bear in Evergreen that was pretty classic. In the video, the bear was spotted rummaging through a garage refrigerator and hastily leaving with some sort of food item in its mouth.

The video is only 20 seconds, but it’s worth watching if only for the laid-back way the bear leans on the refrigerator before … you know, taking food that doesn’t belong to it.

