Bear spotted wandering around Golden neighborhood

(Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

GOLDEN - Hey, this is Colorado – and in this beautiful state, you can count on plenty of wildlife sightings.

Today’s case of seeing wildlife not quite in the wild was in Golden.

According to Golden Police, an adult black bear was spotted getting into open trashcans in the Heritage Dells neighborhood over the weekend.

They caught some photos of the bear in question wandering around people’s yards.

It’s a good reminder to make sure your trashcans are secured or at least inside until trash day.

This bear was last seen headed northwest toward Lookout Mountain, but this is Colorado, and there are more bears where that came from.

(Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

(Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

