Beverly Hills firm makes first Denver-area apartment complex purchase

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Beverly Hills real estate firm said it's made its first apartment complex purchase in the Denver area.

Triumph Properties Group said it paid $26.25 million for the 144-unit Villas at Holly apartment complex in Centennial.

"We like Denver over the long term, and Villas at Holly presented us with an opportunity to gain entry into a high-quality submarket at attractive relative pricing and a clear opportunity to increase income by improving unit interiors," said Will Roos, Triumph's director of acquisitions, in a statement.

The Denver area is getting more popular with real estate investors.

