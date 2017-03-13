Big law firm moves into new offices near Denver Union Station

Husch Blackwell LLP has moved into Union Tower West, a $92 million office and hotel development is across the street from Denver Union Station. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Come Monday, if you are looking for law firm Husch Blackwell LLP's Denver office, you will find it near Denver Union Station.

It has leased 36,272 square feet in Union Tower West, at 1801 Wewatta St., moving from its current office at Wells Fargo Center. It plans to complete the move as of Monday, March 13.

The Kansas City-based law firm was the first to sign a lease back in May 2016 at the $92 million mixed-used development.

"The location of the building also has special significance to us, as Husch Blackwell worked on the redevelopment of Union Station's historic building as well as the development, leasing and sale of the north-wing building," Kevin Kelley, Husch Blackwell's Denver managing partner, told the Denver Business Journal when that deal was announced.

