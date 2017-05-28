Bill could crack down on 'rolling coal'

KUSA - It's called rolling coal. The governor is expected to sign a bill cracking down on people pumping out plumes of black smoke in Colorado.

In Fort Collins 'rolling coal' happens regularly, especially during the weekends, catching people while eating out on patios.

Police officers even report being targeted at night.



"Oh yeah oh yeah, emissions tests failed because of this," said Tom Franklin the owner of Diesel Repair and Performance. Franklin said drivers can modify their truck themselves to 'roll coal'.



"For some of them it gives them better fuel mileage and most of them it gives more power," said Franklin.

But it's clear people are over doing it when the thick black smoke comes out.



"It's waste of fuel and that doesn't benefit anybody," he said.



Fort Collins Police were using a component of a drag racing law to pull people over. But if convicted that can carry jail time, which officers didn't want. So they helped write the bill so people could be fined a hundred dollars instead.



"They want the power they want the power," said Franklin.

Franklin says there is technology to get that without rolling coal. And said it's a small number who are modifying their trucks for the wrong reasons.



"No matter what you do you will have a certain percent who will do these things outside the law and they don't care," said Franklin.



When it comes to the environment there isn't a lot of smoke released and the particles are so heavy it sinks to the ground. Fort Collins Police said it doesn't pose a larger environmental problem.

But it can be a nuisance and some people say it aggravates health issues like asthma.

The governor is expected to sign the bill this week.

