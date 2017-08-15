Black bear spotted in Broomfield neighborhood

A black bear. (Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images)

BROOMFIELD - Multiple people have reported a black bear sighting in a Broomfield neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Broomfield Police say the bear was last seen near Hoyt Street and Oak Circle.

They are asking residents to avoid the neighborhood west of 10th Avenue and Highway 287.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been called to the scene to help track down the bear.

Be aware of the bear; Do not approach; keep your distance @COParksWildlife; last seen Hoyt/Oak Circle — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 15, 2017

