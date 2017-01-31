KUSA
Close

Black History Month calendar of events

TaRhonda Thomas, KUSA 1:44 PM. MST January 31, 2017

KUSA - There are various events going on around Colorado in honor of Black History Month:

Juanita Gray Community Service Awards

Annual celebration of community service in honor of Denver’s first African American Librarian

Saturday, Feb. 4 – 1:30 p.m.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

2401 Welton St.  Denver, CO 80205

Free

Celebration of “Daddy Bruce”

Honoring the life and legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph with awards to students and community members

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bruce Randolph School

3955 Steele St. Denver, CO 80205

Black History Live Tour

Featuring the story of Harriet Tubman as portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Becky Stone

Feb. 13, 10 a.m.
Program for children
Robert Hoag Rawlings Library
100 East Abriendo Ave.
Pueblo

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Robert Hoag Rawlings Library
Ryals Room, 4th Floor
100 East Abriendo Ave.
Pueblo

Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m.
Pueblo Community College
Fortino Ballroom, Student Center 201
900 West Orman
Pueblo

Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m.
This event is for students and not open to the public.
Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Conference Room
2401 Welton St.
Denver

Feb. 15, 1:15 p.m.
Red Rocks Community College
The Den
13300 West 6th Ave.
Lakewood

Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Front Range Community College
Flagstaff Academy
2040 Miller Drive
Longmont

Feb. 16, 11 a.m.
Metropolitan State University
Tivoli Room 320
890 Auraria Parkway
Denver

Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Community College of Aurora
Fine Arts Building F100
16000 Center Tech Parkway
Aurora

Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m.
Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Conference Room
2401 Welton St.
Denver

Feb. 19, 2 p.m.
D.I.N.E. (Dinner, Ideas 'N Exchange) with Harriet Tubman at Brio Tuscan Grill, Denver. Three-course luncheon and Becky Stone's performance of Harriet Tubman. Reservations required. $50 per person. 

 Feb. 20, 1 p.m.
Aims Community College
Cornerstone Conference Center
5401 West 20th St.
Greeley

Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Valley Campus, Colorado Mountain College
New Space Theatre
3000 County Rd. 114
Glenwood Springs

Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.
Rifle Campus, Colorado Mountain College
Clough Auditorium
3694 Airport Rd.
Rifle

Feb. 23, 2017
Arapahoe Community College
Campus Library
5900 South Santa Fe Dr.
Littleton

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Betty Jo Brenner at brenner@coloradohumanities.org or 303-894-7951 x17

““The Box Marked Black: Tales from a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets)!”

Solo theater autobiographical piece written and performed by Damaris Webb

BOULDER

Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m.

The Boulder Creative Collective Warehouse

2500 47th St., Unit 10, Boulder, CO.

DENVER

Thursday, Thursday, March 2 and Saturday, March 4 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – 8 p.m.

Buntport Theater

717 Lipan St., Denver, CO

Tickets: http://boxmarkedblack-practicing.brownpapertickets.com or (800) 838-3006

$18 general admission; $12 students; $14 seniors

2-for-1 Thursdays (Feb. 23 and March 2)

46th Annual Awards & Gospel Music Festival

with special guest Ms. Anita Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Adult Music Workshop

led by Gospel Singer Anita Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Children’s Workshop

led by Pastor Michael Williams and Sis. Karen Moham

New Hope Baptist Church

3701 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories