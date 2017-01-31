Black History Month calendar of events

Blair Caldwell African American Library

KUSA - There are various events going on around Colorado in honor of Black History Month:

Juanita Gray Community Service Awards

Annual celebration of community service in honor of Denver’s first African American Librarian

Saturday, Feb. 4 – 1:30 p.m.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

2401 Welton St. Denver, CO 80205

Free

Celebration of “Daddy Bruce”

Honoring the life and legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph with awards to students and community members

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Bruce Randolph School

3955 Steele St. Denver, CO 80205

Black History Live Tour

Featuring the story of Harriet Tubman as portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Becky Stone

Feb. 13, 10 a.m.

Program for children

Robert Hoag Rawlings Library

100 East Abriendo Ave.

Pueblo

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Robert Hoag Rawlings Library

Ryals Room, 4th Floor

100 East Abriendo Ave.

Pueblo

Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m.

Pueblo Community College

Fortino Ballroom, Student Center 201

900 West Orman

Pueblo

Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m.

This event is for students and not open to the public.

Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

Conference Room

2401 Welton St.

Denver

Feb. 15, 1:15 p.m.

Red Rocks Community College

The Den

13300 West 6th Ave.

Lakewood

Feb. 15, 6 p.m.

Front Range Community College

Flagstaff Academy

2040 Miller Drive

Longmont

Feb. 16, 11 a.m.

Metropolitan State University

Tivoli Room 320

890 Auraria Parkway

Denver

Feb. 16, 6 p.m.

Community College of Aurora

Fine Arts Building F100

16000 Center Tech Parkway

Aurora

Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m.

Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

Conference Room

2401 Welton St.

Denver

Feb. 19, 2 p.m.

D.I.N.E. (Dinner, Ideas 'N Exchange) with Harriet Tubman at Brio Tuscan Grill, Denver. Three-course luncheon and Becky Stone's performance of Harriet Tubman. Reservations required. $50 per person.

Feb. 20, 1 p.m.

Aims Community College

Cornerstone Conference Center

5401 West 20th St.

Greeley

Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Valley Campus, Colorado Mountain College

New Space Theatre

3000 County Rd. 114

Glenwood Springs

Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.

Rifle Campus, Colorado Mountain College

Clough Auditorium

3694 Airport Rd.

Rifle

Feb. 23, 2017

Arapahoe Community College

Campus Library

5900 South Santa Fe Dr.

Littleton

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Betty Jo Brenner at brenner@coloradohumanities.org or 303-894-7951 x17

““The Box Marked Black: Tales from a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets)!”

Solo theater autobiographical piece written and performed by Damaris Webb

BOULDER

Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m.

The Boulder Creative Collective Warehouse

2500 47th St., Unit 10, Boulder, CO.

DENVER

Thursday, Thursday, March 2 and Saturday, March 4 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – 8 p.m.

Buntport Theater

717 Lipan St., Denver, CO

Tickets: http://boxmarkedblack-practicing.brownpapertickets.com or (800) 838-3006

$18 general admission; $12 students; $14 seniors

2-for-1 Thursdays (Feb. 23 and March 2)

46th Annual Awards & Gospel Music Festival

with special guest Ms. Anita Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Adult Music Workshop

led by Gospel Singer Anita Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Children’s Workshop

led by Pastor Michael Williams and Sis. Karen Moham

New Hope Baptist Church

3701 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205

