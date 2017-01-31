Black History Month calendar of events

KUSA - There are various events going on around Colorado in honor of Black History Month:
Juanita Gray Community Service Awards
Annual celebration of community service in honor of Denver’s first African American Librarian
Saturday, Feb. 4 – 1:30 p.m.
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library
2401 Welton St. Denver, CO 80205
Free
Celebration of “Daddy Bruce”
Honoring the life and legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph with awards to students and community members
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Bruce Randolph School
3955 Steele St. Denver, CO 80205
Black History Live Tour
Featuring the story of Harriet Tubman as portrayed by Chautauqua scholar Becky Stone
Feb. 13, 10 a.m.
Program for children
Robert Hoag Rawlings Library
100 East Abriendo Ave.
Pueblo
Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Robert Hoag Rawlings Library
Ryals Room, 4th Floor
100 East Abriendo Ave.
Pueblo
Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m.
Pueblo Community College
Fortino Ballroom, Student Center 201
900 West Orman
Pueblo
Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m.
This event is for students and not open to the public.
Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Conference Room
2401 Welton St.
Denver
Feb. 15, 1:15 p.m.
Red Rocks Community College
The Den
13300 West 6th Ave.
Lakewood
Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Front Range Community College
Flagstaff Academy
2040 Miller Drive
Longmont
Feb. 16, 11 a.m.
Metropolitan State University
Tivoli Room 320
890 Auraria Parkway
Denver
Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Community College of Aurora
Fine Arts Building F100
16000 Center Tech Parkway
Aurora
Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m.
Blair Caldwell African American Research Library
Conference Room
2401 Welton St.
Denver
Feb. 19, 2 p.m.
D.I.N.E. (Dinner, Ideas 'N Exchange) with Harriet Tubman at Brio Tuscan Grill, Denver. Three-course luncheon and Becky Stone's performance of Harriet Tubman. Reservations required. $50 per person.
Feb. 20, 1 p.m.
Aims Community College
Cornerstone Conference Center
5401 West 20th St.
Greeley
Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Valley Campus, Colorado Mountain College
New Space Theatre
3000 County Rd. 114
Glenwood Springs
Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.
Rifle Campus, Colorado Mountain College
Clough Auditorium
3694 Airport Rd.
Rifle
Feb. 23, 2017
Arapahoe Community College
Campus Library
5900 South Santa Fe Dr.
Littleton
For more information, contact Program Coordinator Betty Jo Brenner at brenner@coloradohumanities.org or 303-894-7951 x17
““The Box Marked Black: Tales from a Halfrican American Growing up Mulatto (with Sock Puppets)!”
Solo theater autobiographical piece written and performed by Damaris Webb
BOULDER
Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday Feb. 24 – 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m.
The Boulder Creative Collective Warehouse
2500 47th St., Unit 10, Boulder, CO.
DENVER
Thursday, Thursday, March 2 and Saturday, March 4 – 7 p.m.
Friday, March 3 – 8 p.m.
Buntport Theater
717 Lipan St., Denver, CO
Tickets: http://boxmarkedblack-practicing.brownpapertickets.com or (800) 838-3006
$18 general admission; $12 students; $14 seniors
2-for-1 Thursdays (Feb. 23 and March 2)
46th Annual Awards & Gospel Music Festival
with special guest Ms. Anita Wilson
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Adult Music Workshop
led by Gospel Singer Anita Wilson
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Children’s Workshop
led by Pastor Michael Williams and Sis. Karen Moham
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80205
