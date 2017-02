Courtesy: Adrian Miller

KUSA - A Denver man has traded politics for soul-food.

Adrian Miller is a former attorney and politico who is now a food writer. He's a self-proclaimed 'soul-food scholar' who says he's dropping knowledge like hot biscuits. He's written a book about the history of African-American chefs who have cooked at the White House.

You can find out more about his book here.

(© 2017 KUSA)