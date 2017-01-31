History Makers: Dr. Bernard F. Gipson, Sr.

Dr. Bernard F. Gipson Sr. was Colorado's first board-certified surgeon. A former captain in the U.S. Air Force, he served as a clinical associate professor of surgery at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center for 25 years. 9NEWS WEB EXTRA. 1/31

