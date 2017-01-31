History Makers: Penfield W. Tate II

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear
-
CSU student and her son stuck in Jordan
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Sky9 over Washington and 66th
-
Uber, Starbucks take heat for stances
-
Ways to Save for Tuesday, January 31st
-
Video shows DPD asking protesters to put away signs
-
RTD to debut R Line Feb. 24
-
Next question: How do you say Ouray?
-
"Can you hear me?" trick targets your voice
More Stories
-
Libyan student studying in Denver sues Trump over travel banJan 31, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Another earthquake shakes western Colorado townsJan 31, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S.…Jan 31, 2017, 10:19 a.m.