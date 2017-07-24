Black smoke visible after car fire spreads to home

KUSA
KUSA - A car fire spread to a home in Denver on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke into the air.

Denver Fire told 9NEWS the fire was reported at 675 S. Monroe Street, near Colorado Boulevard.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it caused too much damage to the home.

No one was injured. 

Motorists should avoid this area as fire crews are still on the scene. 

