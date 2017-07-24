Black smoke visible after car fire spreads to home

(Photo: Denver Fire)

KUSA - A car fire spread to a home in Denver on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke into the air.

Denver Fire told 9NEWS the fire was reported at 675 S. Monroe Street, near Colorado Boulevard.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it caused too much damage to the home.

Denver Fire fighting pick up truck fire at 675 S Monroe. Fire is out. No injuries. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 24, 2017

No one was injured.

Motorists should avoid this area as fire crews are still on the scene.

Pickup truck fire 675 S. Monroe pic.twitter.com/J6ZpU2o6Nb — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 24, 2017

