Blood donation drive on Tuesday at Mile High
The Drive for Life has been an annual event since 1998. Over the years, more than 37,000 donors have showed up to help save a life. You can join that group at this year's Drive for Life with Bonfills Blood Center and the Denver Broncos.
KUSA 4:41 PM. MDT November 02, 2017
