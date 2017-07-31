Blue iguana ran away, found sunbathing in a tree

SOUTH ADAMS COUNTY - The South Adams County Fire Department received a call Monday from a concerned pet owner. Their pet had escaped.
Firefighters weren't expecting the pet to be an iguana -- let alone a blue iguana...named Blue.
We'd tell the story, but we think the department already did a perfect job on their Facebook page.
"This is Blue the Iguana."
"Blue has been stuck in a tree."
"Truck 27 was called to assist Blue."
"Blue is now safe at home."
Blue was found at the very top of the tree, bathing in the sunlight.
