Blue iguana ran away, found sunbathing in a tree

SOUTH ADAMS COUNTY - The South Adams County Fire Department received a call Monday from a concerned pet owner. Their pet had escaped.

Firefighters weren't expecting the pet to be an iguana -- let alone a blue iguana...named Blue.

We'd tell the story, but we think the department already did a perfect job on their Facebook page.

"This is Blue the Iguana."

"Blue has been stuck in a tree."

"Truck 27 was called to assist Blue."

"Blue is now safe at home."

Blue was found at the very top of the tree, bathing in the sunlight.

