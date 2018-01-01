Blue lights added to iconic Castle Rock star for Zack Parrish

(Photo: Tim Tonge)

KUSA - As a nod to Zack Parrish, the Douglas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday morning, the star above Castle Rock now features a blue line.

The Castle Rock Fire Department maintains the lights on the star, and has for decades.

On Monday, firefighters changed the horizontal bulbs from white to blue to create a “thin blue line.”

"We hope that this will give the community something look to as they think of Zack and the sacrifices that your first responders make every single day," the department posted on Facebook.

Before working at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parrish was an officer at the Castle Rock Police Department for two years.

When he began working at CRPD, he called a career in law enforcement “a childhood dream that I never thought would become a reality.”

The department said it plans to keep the lights lit for Zack for as long as the star is traditionally on, which is through the end of the National Western Stock Show

