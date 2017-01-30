HIGHLANDS RANCH - The bodies of a woman and a girl were found inside a home in Highlands Ranch Monday morning.
At 7:29 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the home on Crestmore Way.
Police identified the woman as 39-year-old Cristi Benavides, who was temporally living in the residence.
The deaths are under investigations. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the community at this time.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs