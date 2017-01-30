KUSA
Close

Bodies of woman, girl found in Highlands Ranch

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 4:27 PM. MST January 30, 2017

HIGHLANDS RANCH - The bodies of a woman and a girl were found inside a home in Highlands Ranch Monday morning. 

At 7:29 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the home on Crestmore Way. 

Police identified the woman as 39-year-old Cristi Benavides, who was temporally living in the residence.  

The deaths are under investigations. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the community at this time. 

