Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH - The bodies of a woman and a girl were found inside a home in Highlands Ranch Monday morning.

At 7:29 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the home on Crestmore Way.

Police identified the woman as 39-year-old Cristi Benavides, who was temporally living in the residence.

The deaths are under investigations. The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the community at this time.

(© 2017 KUSA)