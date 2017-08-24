Body found floating in Boulder pond ID'd

BOULDER - The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the body found floating in a small pond,

The body of 31-year-old Jesse Quimby of Boulder was discovered by a construction worker just after noon on Tuesday.

The pond is located north of Iris Ave and east of 30th St.

Quimby's cause and manner of death will be released pending further investigation.

Boulder police are asking the public's for information as to why he was in the area between Monday evening and the time his body was discovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329.

