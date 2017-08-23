Body found floating in Boulder pond

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BOULDER - The Boulder Police Department is working to identify a body found floating in a small pond.

A construction worker told police about the discovery just after noon Tuesday. The pond is located north of Iris Ave and east of 30th St.

The deceased person is believed to have been in his 20s, 5'7" tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a red baseball hat, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Boulder police are asking for the public's help identifying the man and any information as to why he was in the area between Monday evening and the time his body was discovered. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329.

© 2017 KUSA-TV