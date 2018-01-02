Body found in Adams County identified as missing woman

KUSA - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found by a passerby in a wooded area off of a main road last week has been identified as a Broomfield woman who was first reported missing on Thursday.

Natalie Bollinger, 19, left her home after speaking to a family member and has not been seen since, according to Broomfield Police.

Her body was found in the 11600 block of Riverdale Road. She was not positively identified until Tuesday afternoon.

How she died remains under investigation by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office referred to her death as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information that could be pertinent to the case is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.

