Body found in Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Arkansas River in Pueblo.



The Pueblo Chieftan reported that the body was found Saturday afternoon near Santa Fe Avenue.



The body, believed to be that of a man, was not immediately removed from the water.



Pueblo Police Sgt. Shelly Taylor said first responders were approaching the scene with caution in order to avoid disturbing potential evidence.

