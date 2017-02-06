Body found in burning motor home in Colorado Springs

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 71-year-old man was found dead inside a burning motor home in Colorado Springs.



Police Lt. Howard Black says firefighters found the motor home fully engulfed in flames Saturday night and found the body as they were dousing the blaze.



An autopsy was completed Monday, but the cause and manner of death have not been determined. Investigators say the death is not suspicious.



The man's family has not yet been notified of the death.

