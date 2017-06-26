NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in Clear Creek Monday afternoon just off of US 6.

The body was reported at around 12;50 p.m., deputies say.

Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Nate Reid says the Golden and Arvada fire departments are working to remove the body. The Jefferson County coroner has been called to the scene.

An unoccupied car was found in Clear Creek on Friday evening near US 6 mile post 267. Reid says it's too early to determine if the body found Monday was related to the car.

The body was found about a mile from where the car was spotted.

