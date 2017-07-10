Body found in Colorado lake day after fisherman went missing

(Photo: KOAA)

PUEBLO, COLO. (AP) - Searchers looking for a fisherman who slipped into a southern Colorado lake and did not return to shore have found a body.



The Pueblo Chieftain reports a dive team found the body about 25 feet under water in Lake Pueblo on Monday afternoon, a day after a man was reported missing in the area. The victim's name has not been released.

RELATED: Search underway for fisherman who went into lake to retrieve rod



Witnesses say a 65-year-old Pueblo West man lost grip of his pole when he was trying to reel in a fish on Sunday morning. He was last seen entering the water to retrieve his rod.



Sonar equipment and a dive cage were used in the search.

© 2017 KUSA-TV