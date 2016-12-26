Body found in Colorado River possibly car thief

Police lights.

GARFIELD COUNTY - Authorities are trying to identify a body pulled from the Colorado River Saturday night west of New Castle.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed to be the suspect in a car theft that happened a week ago, on Dec. 19.

Deputies say a Honda Ridgeline was stolen from a drive at 43001 Highway 6, and later crashed into a fence in a pasture near Interstate 70.

The suspect ran away, and investigators were able to track that person to the riverbank. The next day, deputies found the suspect’s wallet, pools of blood and tracks leading to the river.

A bloody knife was later found, but no evidence of the suspect – until Saturday afternoon, when a body was reported floating in the river near the PSI Office Building in New Castle.

The body was retrieved earlier this week, and is currently believed to be the suspect.

The Garfield County Coroner is working to confirm the identification, and notify the next of kin.





