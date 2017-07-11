Body found in Englewood

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - Many questions remain after a body was found in Englewood on Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a body in a ditch just after 7 p.m. on the 2600 block of South Raritan Circle.

A name hasn't been released and it's unclear if the person found was a male or female.

An investigation is ongoing. A manner of death was not given in the initial release.

