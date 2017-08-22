Body found in Lake McConaughy was DPD Officer

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - Monday it was reported that the body of a Littleton man was found in Lake McConaugh over the weekend.

The Denver Police Department has since confirmed that it was the body Officer Joseph Tweeter.

Tweeter was boating with his long time girlfriend when he jumped in the water for a swim.

He did not have a life jacket on and was unable to swim back to the boat.

Tweeter worked as an officer for eleven years and most recently served in District 6.

The Denver Police Department posted that Tweeter "was a great man, friend and officer".

Officer Tweeter leaves behind two daughters.

