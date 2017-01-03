Truck found in Adams County canal with body inside

ADAMS COUNTY - Authorities are working to identify a body that was found in a truck Tuesday morning that had apparently gone off the road and into a canal in Commerce City.

The truck was first reported in the canal near CO Highway 2 and Potomac Street at around 10:35 a.m., according to Trooper Nate Reid with Colorado State Patrol.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the body of a man inside the truck.

Reid says there was snow on top of the truck, and it’s not immediately clear how long it had been in the canal. The vehicle may have been there overnight.

The Adams County coroner will identify the body.

