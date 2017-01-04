Body found in pond ID'd as 6-year-old missing Aurora boy

David Puckett

KUSA - The body of a child found in a pond underneath ice Tuesday has been identified 6-year-old David Puckett who had been missing since Saturday.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office says no traumatic injuries were identified on the boy during an autopsy conducted Wednesday. Puckett’s manner of death is pending further investigation.

The South Metro Fire dive team began searching the small pond in Olympic Park for David Puckett Tuesday morning. A K9 had picked up the boy’s scent in the area Monday night, according to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

PREVIOUS STORY: Body of child found in pond during search for missing Aurora boy

More than 150 people from multiple agencies had scoured the area since New Year’s Eve looking for Puckett, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

His family searched for him for an hour before calling police. Sources tell 9Wants to Know Puckett left his home after an argument with one of his siblings. The boy has a history of wandering off, police said.

The Aurora Police Crimes Against Children Unit is still investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding Puckett’s death.

Copyright 2016 KUSA