THORNTON - The Adams County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found by a Thornton resident Thursday evening as 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the coroner also confirmed the cause of death was “not accidental." No additional details about how the girl died were released.

Thornton Police said Thursday that the case is being handled as a homicide. No suspects are currently in custody.

Campbell was first reported missing on Wednesday night. Thornton Police tweeted about the girl’s disappearance at 5:55 a.m. on Thursday. An Amber Alert was issued at around 1:30 p.m. that same day.

A resident who had joined in on the search for Campbell found her body at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court – around two miles from where Campbell was last seen.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates Campbell went missing at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. She and the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend were walking from his home to a shopping center in the area of 136th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard when the pair allegedly became separated during a rainstorm.

Neighbors told 9NEWS they do not believe it was raining at the time.

Campbell was first reported missing by her sister just before midnight.

Campbell lives with her mother in Montbello and was not familiar with the area near her father’s Thornton home.

The search for Campbell involved near two dozen agencies and within a matter of hours, hundreds of people showed up to help.

Police searched the area near where Campbell’s body was found Thursday, and completed their investigation in that area at around 3 p.m.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Saturday on East 128th Avenue between Jasmine and Monaco streets. There is also a GoFundMe set up for the family here: https://www.gofundme.com/lfucd4

