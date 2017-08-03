Body of 20-year-old missing since January 2016 found near Gross Reservoir

Ryder Johnson. (Photo: File)

The Boulder County Coroner has confirmed that skeletal remains found east of the Gross Reservoir Saturday afternoon belong to missing 20-year-old Ryder Johnson.

Johnson had been missing since January 2016.

His family released a statement after the remains were identified, saying, in part, that they've received the news of Johnson's death with mixed emotions.

"The journey of a missing child and sibling is an especially difficult and uncertain one," the family wrote, "but we have been sustained and lifted up by faith, hope and love."

They offer their thanks to everyone in the community who searched what ended up being thousands of acres in the Walker Ranch area and for all the help first responders gave.

"We are saddened by the loss of our son and brother, relieved that we can finally bring Ryder home and grateful for the 20 years he enriched out lives."

It was an unnamed fisherman who found the remains near South Boulder Creek Saturday afternoon.

Johnson was employed at the Eldora Resort when he went missing in January of last year. His family had been offering a $100,000 reward for tips in his case.

His official cause of death has not been released.

