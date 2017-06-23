Body of missing 15-year-old girl pulled from Lake Creek

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

The body of a missing 15-year-old girl was pulled from Lake Creek Friday evening after she reportedly fell into the creek the night before while with her boyfriend and father, officials say.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, authorities were called to Lake Creek after the girl's boyfriend and father couldn't find her once she'd fallen in, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management says.

Search and rescue teams arrived fifteen minutes after the call to dispatch and they, along with other agencies, immediately began to search for the unidentified teen.

Crews searched until 1:45 a.m. and then continued again four hours later until a passer-by found the girl's body around 5 p.m. Friday.

It was difficult for crews to find any trace of the girl because of the high and quick moving water. Emergency officials would like to remind all Coloradoans to be careful near fast-moving streams.

The family of the girl has been notified her body was recovered.

