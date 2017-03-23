Body of missing CSU student found off Florida coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searches the Gulf waters off of Pass-A-Grille Beach on Wednesday, March 15, for a Colorado State University student on spring break and a charter boat crew member who went missing in turbulent Tampa Bay-area waters. (Photo: Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Authorities in Florida say they've recovered the body of a missing Colorado State University student Wednesday evening off the coast near Tampa.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release says a boater located the body of 21-year-old Jie Luo floating in Bunces Pass, just south of Shell Key Preserve. Marine Unit deputies recovered the body and were able to identify Luo, who had been missing since last Tuesday.

***Update as of 8:20 p.m.*** Body of Missing Colorado State University Student Located In Bunces Pass https://t.co/WVPlke2KtA — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) March 23, 2017

Luo was among five CSU students who jumped off a chartered yacht to swim in choppy waters Tampa-Bay area waters last week.

The discovery of Luo's body came two days after authorities located the body of a yacht crew member who attempted to rescue Luo.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ng8UfI

© 2017 KUSA-TV