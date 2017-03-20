Body of missing man found on Longs Peak

An aerial view of Longs Peak. (Photo: JP Griffith, YOUR TAKE, © 2016 JP Griffith)

KUSA - The body of a 39-year-old Thornton man was recovered Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing by the friends who he had been attempting to summit Longs Peak with.

The man, who was not identified by name, was last seen at the top of the Loft at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He had been winter mountaineering in the area with two friends when he tried to descend down to the trailhead, according to the National Park Service.

When the man’s friends got back to the trailhead later that day, rangers say they noticed his vehicle was still in the parking lot – prompting them to report him missing.

A search and rescue team found the man’s body at around noon on Sunday halfway up the Loft.

A helicopter recovered his body later that evening.

As is the case with all fatalities in Rocky Mountain National Park, an investigation is ongoing.

Longs Peak is the northernmost fourteener in the Rocky Mountains, standing at 14,259 feet.

