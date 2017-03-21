Body of yacht crew member who tried to save CSU student found

ST. PETE BEACH, FLA. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they've recovered the body of a yacht crew member who attempted to rescue a college student in choppy Tampa Bay-area waters last week.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release says a boater reported a body floating about 3 miles west of Egmont Key on Monday. The body was later identified as 27-year-old Andrew Dillman of New York.

Dillman and 21-year-old Jie Luo of China had been missing since Tuesday evening. Authorities say 15 Colorado State University students chartered the yacht, and Luo was among five who jumped from the boat to swim.

Authorities said Dillman jumped into the water when he saw Luo was struggling in the swift currents. Neither man wore a flotation device.

The Coast Guard ended its search Friday. Luo's body has not yet been recovered.

