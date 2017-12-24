Body removed from house after fire

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Fire Department)

KUSA - The Denver Fire Department says a body was removed from a house following a fire Christmas Eve in the West Colfax neighborhood.

The fire occurred in the 4900 block of West 10th Avenue – near Sheridan Boulevard, according to Denver Fire.

It’s unclear how the person inside died.

DFD responded to a structure fire at 4925 W. 10th Ave. Initial reports indicated the removal of one deceased occupant. Main body of fire was extinguished, and crews are working to extinguish hidden pockets of fire prior to investigation. Only relevant updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/eta0cYhJMF — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 24, 2017

What caused the fire remains under investigation, but Denver Fire says crews were still working to extinguish hot spots as of around 3 p.m.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that they are conducting a death investigation in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.



