KUSA
Close

Body removed from house after fire

The home is located on West 10th Avenue just east of Sheridan.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:24 PM. MST December 24, 2017

KUSA - The Denver Fire Department says a body was removed from a house following a fire Christmas Eve in the West Colfax neighborhood. 

The fire occurred in the 4900 block of West 10th Avenue – near Sheridan Boulevard, according to Denver Fire.

It’s unclear how the person inside died. 

What caused the fire remains under investigation, but Denver Fire says crews were still working to extinguish hot spots as of around 3 p.m. 

The Denver Police Department tweeted that they are conducting a death investigation in the area. 

No additional information was immediately available. 
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories