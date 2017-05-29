Bolder Boulder winners coming in

Bolder Boulder 2017 (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It was big day in Boulder, as the 39th annual Bolder Boulder kicked off early Monday morning.

Around 50,000 runners signed up to run the traditional Memorial Day 10K and SKY9 flew over the race. They caught a glimpse of all the participants and 70,000 spectators.

The finish line is at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field. Here are some of the results of the race:

Kenya's Barnabas Kosgei won the Men's Citizens Race.

Lauren Martin won the Women's Citizens Race.

